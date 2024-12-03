Citigroup Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.0 %

ENS stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.