Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 838,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.47.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

