Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance
Shares of CL stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Featured Stories
