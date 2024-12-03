Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.25. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

