D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 304 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.