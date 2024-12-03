D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 465 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,316,000 after buying an additional 232,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

