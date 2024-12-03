D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 158 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $568.63 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.22 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.