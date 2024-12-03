D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 380 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PI. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Impinj by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Impinj by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Impinj by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 1.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 14.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $313,261.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,174,291.84. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,674 shares of company stock valued at $131,623,305. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

