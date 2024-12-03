D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bunge Global by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,131,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

