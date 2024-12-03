D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,920 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $77,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,157 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The firm had revenue of $191.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

