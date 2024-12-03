D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,725,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 114.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7,954.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 289,144 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

