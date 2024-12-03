D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

