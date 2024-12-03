Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 11,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $180,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,405,213.70. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

