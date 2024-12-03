DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

