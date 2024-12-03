Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,274 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,580.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of CPRI opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

