Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,828 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Griffon were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Griffon by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 1,024.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $279,697.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,825.36. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $380,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,091.52. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,017 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.24 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

