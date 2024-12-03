Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,549 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

