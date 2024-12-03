Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,630,000 after buying an additional 153,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,250,000 after buying an additional 178,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.45%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

