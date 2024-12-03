Erik J. Anderson Sells 506,283 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 506,283 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $642,979.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,273.59. The trade was a 72.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Power by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 944,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Solid Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 27.5% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 513,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

