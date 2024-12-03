Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 60,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

