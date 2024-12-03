Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

