First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

FIBK stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,720,042.20. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

