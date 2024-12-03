First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
FEP opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $198.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
