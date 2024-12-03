Fmr LLC Acquires 984,879 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984,879 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $230,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 8,645.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ameren by 3,738.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 726,438 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 192.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,103,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 726,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameren by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 648,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,101,000 after purchasing an additional 394,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.06%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

