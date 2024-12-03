Fmr LLC Buys 84,411 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,411 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.47% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $203,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.