Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,243,278 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $193,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,226 shares of company stock worth $314,838 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

