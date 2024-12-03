Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Enpro worth $201,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enpro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 237,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 184,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO stock opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $194.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

