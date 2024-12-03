Fmr LLC Has $171.38 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,659 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $171,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Onto Innovation by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after buying an additional 73,380 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $306,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 644.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

