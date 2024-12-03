Fmr LLC Has $208.93 Million Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sally Beauty worth $208,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 672.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 22.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,712 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

