Fmr LLC Sells 144,162 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 144,162 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $189,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Textron Trading Down 0.2 %

TXT stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

