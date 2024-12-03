Fmr LLC Sells 432,783 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432,783 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.81% of Bancorp worth $225,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 42.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 238,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $61.17.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $568,758.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,413.28. This trade represents a 32.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Wallace sold 10,160 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $508,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,387.88. The trade was a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,983 shares of company stock worth $1,345,366 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

