Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Forestar Group worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $193,883.58. The trade was a 25.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Forestar Group stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.76. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

