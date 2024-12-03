GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.16.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE GEV opened at $337.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.35. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $357.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

