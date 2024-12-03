Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 136 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 709,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 261,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.4 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

