Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 426 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

