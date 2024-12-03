Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 554 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 318.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $2,132,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $561,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE STZ opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

