Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,828,000 after purchasing an additional 396,780 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,196,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,271,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This represents a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $322.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.81 and its 200 day moving average is $312.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

