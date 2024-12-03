Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,933,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $346.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.87. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.01, a PEG ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.80 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

