Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 199 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

