Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 249 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.