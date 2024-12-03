Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,138 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

