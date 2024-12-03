Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 4,335 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Pathward Financial worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 134.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $517,010. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CASH opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.