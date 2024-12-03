Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 9,468 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 113,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

