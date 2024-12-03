Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 511.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Sony Group stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

