Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $489.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

