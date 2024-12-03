Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Solventum were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Solventum during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the third quarter valued at $544,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 13.5% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 497,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,670,000 after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.