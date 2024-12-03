Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Q2 were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 108.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $181,000.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,493 shares of company stock valued at $196,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Q2 stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

