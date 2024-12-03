Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 324.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,951,032.68. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

