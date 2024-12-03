Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 14,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortive by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after purchasing an additional 505,882 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 1,053.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349,530 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,930,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 27.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 273,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 17.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

