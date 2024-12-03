Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

